Cherie Gil ilalaban sa QC Int’l Film Fest

Ang ‘Elehiya’ na pinakahuling pelikula ng yumaong La Primera Kontrabida na si Ms. Cherie Gil ay ipapalabas sa QCinema International Film Festival.

Magku-compete ito sa Asian New Wave Section ng naturang film festival na magaganap sa November 17 to 26. Ang Elehiya ay huling pelikula rin ng film and theater actor na si Miguel Faustmann.

Inalay ng direktor ng Elehiya na si Loy Arcenas ang kanilang pelikula sa dalawang aktor: “It will serve as a fitting memorial to two of the Philippines’ most brilliant theater and film artists, Cherie and Miguel.”

August noong pumanaw si Cherie sa New York City dahil sa sakit na endometrial cancer. Si Faustmann ay pumanaw noong May habang tulog ito.

Dagdag pa ni Arcenas: “I suffered a personal loss with the passing of my mother, and many in our ‘Elehiya’ film family had to deal with personal battles brought about by the pandemic and the momentous events of the recent past. These and the deaths of Cherie and Miguel have subconsciously been injected into our film. I will always treasure the zest that Cherie poured into her life and art. She is stunning in the film and ‘Elehiya’ will be her exquisite swan song.”

Elehiya is produced by Cinematografo Originals, cineHandurawan, Daluyong Studios and Voyage Studios. Kasama rin sa cast sina Sue Prado, Erlinda Villalobos and Ross Pesigan. (Ruel Mendoza)