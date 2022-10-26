Get fiery with Subway’s Chicken Mala Sub!

Subway’s much talked-about secret recipe sub has finally been revealed! With a fiery introduction, Subway’s Chicken Mala Sub has set our world on fire with its perfect combination of spice and tang!

As discussed in Sam YG and DJ Chacha’s podcast, “Lecheng Pag-ibig To!”, a podcast on love, relationships and everything in between, one way of keeping the fire of relationships alive is by trying out new experiences together. Exploring new taste experiences in food is a surefire way to keep that love burning!

Mala is the secret recipe behind the new ingredient, concocted with burning passion that can surely be experienced in every bite. One of the most popular flavors in China and many parts of Asia, this spicy blend is made from chili peppers, aromatics and spices like garlic, ginger, star anise, cinnamon, and cardamom, mixed with the ever-popular mouth-numbing Sichuan peppercorns.

Subway’s Chicken Mala sub is available for a limited time and will be made available ‘til 31 st of December 2022 or until supply lasts. Chicken Mala is available in 6-inch &a footlong subs, wrap, and salad.

In-restaurant prices for Chicken Mala:

Ala Carte – P135 (6-inch sub)

P260 (footlong sub)

P145 (wrap)

P215 (salad)

Regular Meal (w/ 22oz drink + 2pcs cookies) – P220 (6-inch sub), P345 (footlong

sub), P230 (wrap), P300 (salad)

Valid for dine-in and takeout transactions.

