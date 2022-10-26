Cascolan ‘mata’ ng Malacañang sa DOH

Idinepensa ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ang posisyon ni dating Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief retired General Camilo Cascolan bilang Undersecretary ng Department of Health (DOH).

Sa ambush interview kay Marcos sa Manila Hotel, iginiit nitong hindi lamang isyung pangkalusugan ang kailangang tugunan sa DOH kundi kailanganan ng susuri sa mga isyung pang-administratibo at gagawa ng administrative audit sa ahensya.

“Well, si General Cascolan, we put him there because he has to look at – hindi naman siya… of course, he’s not a doctor and he’s not… it’s not health issues that he has to look at that’s why he doesn’t have to be a doctor. He’s goin­g to look at the function of the DOH,” anang pangulo.

Tututukan aniya ni Cascolan bilang Undersecretary for Special Concerns ang organizational structure ng ahensya at tutulong sa rightsizing program ng gobyerno.

“We talked about rightsizing. We talked about structural changes. ‘Yon, we need somebody to examine what is — what has been going on. Ano ‘yon maganda, ano ‘yong hindi maganda, ano ‘yong puwedeng mas maayos. That will be his function kaya special concerns,” dagdag ng pangulo.

Kabilang aniya sa mga magiging trabaho ni Cascolan ay ang pag-check sa pagbili ng mga supply ng DOH at kapag may makitang kuwestiyonable ay ire-report sa Malacañang para maaksiyunan agad.

“That’s part of his work. Kung may lumabas na ganyan, he will have to report it to us and we will have to do something about it. But, generally, it is an administrative audit, if you want to call it that,” wika ng pangulo. (Aileen Taliping)