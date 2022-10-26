All Treats, No Tricks this Super Halloween at SM Supermalls

Everything’s super here at SM, even Halloween!

This October 31, get ready for a treat-filled celebration at your favorite SM mall. Enjoy #FAMomentsAtSM with a Halloween costume contest, a PAWrade for the Super FurBabies, and grab super treats for everyone at the much-awaited #SuperHalloweenAtSM2022.

Dress up as your favorite superhero

Kids aged 12 and below can join the parade dressed as their favorite superhero, fantasy, or scary character. Whether you want to be a hero like Captain America, Spiderman, Wonder Woman, or be the creepy-looking doll or scarecrow, you are welcome at SM! Get confident while you flaunt your costume and win P5,000, P3,000, and P2,000 worth of shopping money. To join the contest, just register online with P1,000 worth of receipts from any of SM Supermalls’ tenants.

But wait—SuperMoms and SuperDads can also join the Halloween festivities, too! Plan your costume with the whole squad and join this year’s Super Halloween Contest.

Get the PAWty started with your Super FurBabies

It isn’t just our kids who will have fun this Halloween. Our beloved pets can also join the Super Halloween festivities as SM is giving them a super-sized howl-o-ween pawty. Let them strut their super festive garbs at the Super Furbabies Halloween PAWrade and win exciting prizes! The top three pawsome furbabies will win P5,000, P3,000, and P2,000 worth of shopping money from SM. To join, register online with your P1,000 worth of SM tenant receipts from any SM mall.

Grab some of your favorite Halloween goodies at SM

For all the little trick or treaters out there, get a chance to win some loot bags, on October 31, at the Transport Terminal’s Super Halloween Treats at the following malls:

North Terminal, SM Mall of Asia Bus Bay Area, SM Megamall Terminal A, SM City Fairview The Block UV and Jeepney Terminal, SM North EDSA

For all those planning on hosting their own trick or treat, SM has got you covered with the Super Halloween booths at the SM Store and Supermarket so you can easily shop for sweets and treats for your spook-tacular party with friends, family, and our beloved four-legged buddies.

Fill up your carts at the Super Charge 3-Day Sale

Capping off the SuperMonth at SM is a Super Charge 3-Day Sale from October 28 to 31! Fill your carts to the brim and grab amazing discounts and promos from your favorite brands at SM.

SM is nothing short of activities to make your Halloween extra special this year. So you better put your Halloween costumes on and enjoy #SuperHalloweenAtSM2022 at an SM mall near you!

