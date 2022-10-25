Sarah abot tenga ngiti: Matteo Guidicelli unang celebrity reservist ng PSG-VIPPC

Isa ang aktor na si Matteo Guidicelli sa mga nagtapos sa Very Important Person Protection Course (VIPP) ng Presidential Security Group (PSG).

Sa ginanap na closing ceremony sa Malacanang Park, tinanghal si Guidicelli na isa sa top graduates at kauna-unahang celebrity reservist ng VIPPC class 129-2022 at 130-2022 at may ranggong 2nd Lieutenant.

Dinaluhan ni presidential son at Congressman Sandro Marcos ang okasyon na siyang kumatawan kay Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos jr. at inihatid ang pagbating mensahe ng kanyang ama.

Sa kanyang mensahe, pinuri ng Pangulo ang PSG dahil sa kanilang serbisyo at dedikasyon para mapangalagaan at matiyak ang seguridad ng First Family pati na ang iba pang VIPs.

“I commend you for your service and dedication in safeguarding not just my family but also other VIPs, being one of the top elite forces in the country,” mensahe ng Pangulo.

Ang VIPPC ay isang “highly specialized professional service course” para sa PSG troopers para matiyak ang 360-degree protection ng Presidente ng bansa, kasama na ang First Family at mga bisitang heads of state.

Nagpahayag naman ng pasasalamat si Guidicelli dahil isa ito sa napili para sumailalim sa naturang pagsasanay at maging bahagi ng elite force na mangangalaga sa Presidente at sa First Family.

“I thank the PSG for welcoming me in this program, the VIP Protection Course. I feel very honored and privileged to be part of the PSG. The men and women here have their own stories of valors, stories of patriotism, stories of services so talagang nakaka-humble, nakaka-blessed talaga na kasama ako dito. At I learned so much, not just how to protect the VIPs but I learned so much about myself also in this course,” ani Guidicelli.

Dumalo siyempre sa aktibidad ang asawa ni Guidicelli na si Sara Geronimo-Guidicelli kasama ang kanyang pamilya. Abot tenga ang ngiti ni Sarah sa sobrang proud sa kanyang mister. (Aileen Taliping)