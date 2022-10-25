Nasagasaan sa NPO reporma rumesbak ng demanda

Nanindigan ang National Printing Office (NPO) sa pagsusulong ng mga reporma sa ahensya at pagsunod sa itinatakda ng Republic Act 984 o ang Government Procurement Reform Act.

Tugon ito ni NPO Director IV Carlos Bathan sa mga kasong isinampa laban sa kanya at iba pang opisyal ng ahensya kaugnay sa pag-imprenta ng mga balota para sa natapos na 2022 national elections.

Sa isang pahayag, inamin ni Bathan ang pagkadismaya sa mga taong nagsampa ng kaso laban sa kanila na aniya ay siya ring grupo na tumutol sa mga repormang ipinatutupad sa NPO.

“It is unfortunate that NPO is now under attack from the people who resist reforms. We are now being maligned by people who have malicious intentions and who want to maintain the old ways of defrauding the government through questionable schemes such as entering to a joint venture agreement as opined by no less than the former Solicitor General Jose Calida as illegal. We are now strictly implementing reforms that will benefit NPO such as conducting open and competitive biddings according to the provisions of RA 9184,” diin ni Bathan.

Nauna rito’y kinasuhan ni Task Force Kasanag-International (TFK) President John Chiong sina Bathan, Engr. Benedicto Cabral, Yolanda Marcelo at Leah Dela Cruz ng plunder, graft and corruption, grave misconduct at gross neglect of duty.

Ito rin ang mga isinampang kaso laban kay Holy Family Printing Corporation President Leopoldo Gomez.