Ayaw matadtad ng kaso! Mga doc takot maging DOH chief

Isiniwalat ni Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin na inalok sa mga doktor ang maging kalihim ng Department of Health (DOH) ngunit tumanggi umano ang mga ito.

“As far as I know, the position of secretary of health has been offered to many qualified indivi­duals already but they don’t want to give up their practice,” saad ni Garin sa panayam sa ANC.

Aniya, natatakot ang mga doktor dahil baka matadtad ng kaso.

“Marami ang takot kasi baka mamaya ubusin kami ng kaso diyan. Kawawa naman ‘yong aming pamilya. There are a lot of circumstances that has actually paved the way for many doctors to fear government service,” dagdag niya.

Sa ngayon ang namumuno sa DOH ay si Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire bilang officer-in-charge. (Issa Santiago)