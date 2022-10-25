WebClick Tracer

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
ONLINE
RADIO
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

Ayaw matadtad ng kaso! Mga doc takot maging DOH chief

Isiniwalat ni Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin na inalok sa mga doktor ang maging kalihim ng Department of Health (DOH) ngunit tumanggi umano ang mga ito.

“As far as I know, the position of secretary of health has been offered to many qualified indivi­duals already but they don’t want to give up their practice,” saad ni Garin sa panayam sa ANC.

Aniya, natatakot ang mga doktor dahil baka matadtad ng kaso.

“Marami ang takot kasi baka mamaya ubusin kami ng kaso diyan. Kawawa naman ‘yong aming pamilya. There are a lot of circumstances that has actually paved the way for many doctors to fear government service,” dagdag niya.

Sa ngayon ang namumuno sa DOH ay si Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire bilang officer-in-charge. (Issa Santiago)

This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

(Daily Update)
(Weekly Update)
(Monthly Update)

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP