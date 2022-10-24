MTRCB, Netflix sanib puwersa sa ‘responsableng panonood’

Nakatakdang makipag-partner ang MTRCB (Movie and Television Review and Classification Board) sa Netflix para mai-promote nang husto ang ‘Reponsableng Panonood’ sa mga Filipino viewers.

Inanunsiyo nga ng MTRCB ang partnership sa Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVOD) giant Netflix to promote Responsableng Panonood (Responsible Viewership).

“This is a culmination of the efforts of the Board and our partners in Netflix who we have been in constant dialogue with,” sabi ni Chairman Lala Sotto-Antonio.

“Here at the MTRCB, we look after the well-being of Filipino viewers of all ages, which is why safeguards must be in place to prevent young children from being exposed to content that is not appropriate for their age,” dagdag pa ni Chair Sotto-Antonio.

Complementary to the mutual goal of MTRCB and Netflix to ensure that access to content and viewing experience is age-appropriate across platforms such as smart TV, web-based, and mobile devices. Netflix will promote the use of in-app Parental Controls which allow users to place a PIN code and designate a “Kids” account for young viewers.

With Netflix as its flagship SVOD partner, the MTRCB is optimistic that both local and foreign streaming providers will follow suit, the Board is open to collaboration opportunities that will protect the interest of the Filipino people. (Rb Sermino)