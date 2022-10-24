Miguel, Alden agaw eksena: Andrea, Rabiya, Michelle nagkabugan ng alindog sa Halloween

Kanya-kanyang paandar ang mga Kapuso star sa naganap na first-ever Halloween party ng Sparkle GMA Artist Center na That Sparkle Spell sa Xylo At The Palace noong gabi ng October 23.

Mga makukulay, nakakatakot at sexy costume ang nirampa sa blood carpet ng Sparkle artists mula sa mga paborito nilang mga character sa mga TV series, cartoons, online games, super hero movies, anime at meron ding nagdamit katulad ng mga kilalang international celebrity.

Nagbigay naman ng special awards para sa effort ng mga dumalo sa Halloween event. Nakakuha ng Best Dressed Male and Female ay sina Alden Richards at Andrea Torres.

Suot ni Alden ang paborito niyang online game character na si Squall Leonhart mula sa Final Fantasy. Si Andrea naman ay si Ursula mula sa The Little Mermaid.

Sina Gabbi Garcia at Khalil Ramos naman ang nanalo bilang Best Dressed Couple dahil sa pag-channel nila as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake sa 2001 American Music Awards kunsaan suot nila ay matching denim outfits.

Binigay naman ang Sexiest Costume Award kay Michelle Dee na isang Amazon warrior ang peg.

Si Miguel Tanfelix ang nag-uwi ng Scariest Costume Award dahil sa costume niya na Edward Scissorhands.

Si Sofia Pablo naman ang napiling Star of the Night dahil sa kanyang costume na mula sa The Corpse Bride.

Ang napili namang TikTok Crowd Favorite ay si Ken Chan and Sassa Gurl. Si Ken ay nagdamit bilang isang Ken Doll samantalang si Sassa Gurl ay rumampa sa blood carpet bilang Sassa Gurl na vlogger na bitbit pa ang baon niyang ringlight.

Ang iba pang nangabog sa The Sparkle Spell Halloween Party ay ang mga nag-costume bilang mga Disney characters, tulad ni Rabiya Mateo as Jasmine, Yasser Marta as Aladdin, Prince Clemente as Woody The Cowboy, Althea Ablan as Jessy the Cowgirl, Shayne Sava as Bo Beep, Anjay Anson as Prince from Beauty and the Beast, Josh Ford as Jack Frost, Chef Jose Sarasola as The Mad Hatter, Garrett Bolden as Jack Sparrow, Liezel Lopez as Jessica Rabbit, Thia Tomalla as Princess Mia from The Princess Diaries, at sina Royce Cabrera at Migs Villasis na parehong nagdamit bilang si Jack Skellington from A Nightmare Before Christmas.

Mga nagdamit naman bilang Joker ay sina Martin del Rosario, Sandro Muhlach, Kimson Tan at Mariane Osabel.

Mga pinili naman ay maging super heroes ay sina Jak Roberto as Wolverine, Rain Matienzo as Storm, Matt Lozano as Thor, Lucho Ayala as Cyclops, Carlo San Juan as Spider-man, at Jeric Gonzales as Clark Kent.

Mga nagdamit bilang villains naman ay sina Rayver Cruz as Riddler, Rodjun Cruz as Two-Face, Luke Conde as Morpheus, Kim Perez as Loki, Ashley Ortega as Scarlet Witch, Xian Lim as Ghost Rider at sina Brent Valdez at Raheel Bhyria as Lucifer Morningstar.

‘Yung iba naman ay nag-costume bilang favorite characters nila sa TV and movies: Arra San Agustin as Vivian in Pretty Woman, Max Collins as Barbie, Derrick Monasterio and Elle Villanueva as Phantom and Christine from Phantom of the Opera, Marco Masa as Harry Potter, Elijah Alejo as Annabelle, Kylie Padilla as Mia from Pulp Fiction, Anthony Rosaldo as Elvis Presley, Jessica Villarubin as Christina Aguilera, Rere Madrid as Marimar, Thea Ashley as Chuckie The Doll, Ysabel Ortega as Black Swan, Elias Point as Indiana Jones, Tanya Ramos as Cassy from Euphoria, Vanessa Pena as Maddy from Euphoria, Ella Cristofani as The Bride from Kill Bill, Jeff Moses as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, XOXO as Teletubbies, Sean Lucas as Eddie from Stranger Things, at sina Vince Maristela, Bryce Eusebio, at Larkin Castor na parehong nagdamit bilang si Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun. (Ruel Mendoza)