EJ Obiena nakita ‘dugong kampeon’ sa batang si Hocket delos Santos

NANINIWALA si EJ Obiena na malayo ang mararating ng kanyang kapwa atleta na si Hocket delos Santos sa larangan ng pole vault gaya niya.

Ang 19-anyos na si de los Santos ang nakikitaan ni Obiena ng malaking potensyal upang maging isang malaking pangalan sa nasabing sports.

“I said before that the SEA Games in Vietnam just showed the dominance of Filipino athletes in the event, specifically in pole vault. We could’ve won another gold in the women’s. Unfortunately, as I said sports is very variable come that day. But [that] 1-2 finish has not been done in the past 30, maybe even more years than before. And the kid literally just dropped the mic and said, ‘I’m here to stay’ and the kid has guts. And I think he will be great,” pahayag ni Obiena tungkol kay delos Santos sa ipinakita nitong magandang performance sa nakaraang biennial meet.

Si de Los Santos ay nakakuha ng silver medal sa likod ng nagharing si Obiena sa 31st Southeast Asian Games sa kanyang tinapos na 5.00 meters.

Kasalukuyang ginagabayan ng ama ni Obiena na si Emerson ang batang si delos Santos, ngunit tinyak pa rin ng world no. 3 pole vault athlete na handa siyang tumulong sa abot ng kanyang makakaya.

“I’m looking forward to what he can do and I’m teasing him that he needs to break my UAAP records first. He has some work to do but I’m here to help as much as I can. And it’s nice that going to meets, it’s not just gonna be me. There’s gonna be two of us. That’s a breath of fresh air,” ani Obiena. (Annie Abad)