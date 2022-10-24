Donbelle pinaluha, binitin sa kilig 1M fan

Isang milyon agad ang views ng teaser trailer ng upcoming Star Cinema movie nina Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano na “An Inconvenient Love” pagkalipas lamang ng limang oras ng release nito noong Biyernes (Oct. 21).

Umapaw ang excitement ng DonBelle fans para sa premiere ng “An Inconvenient Love” sa mga sinehan sa Nov. 23. Sa Twitter, naging top trending sa Philippines ang ‘#AILNov23’ at ‘unmasking 24ever’ na patungkol sa pelikula.

Ani Mayel Panatelon, “Finally. Short clip lang yan pero grabe yung puso ko for DonBelle ‘di ko kaya can’t wait.”

Marami rin sa fans ang naiyak dahil nabitin sa higit 1-minute teaser. Sambit ni Sofia Gutierrez, “Omg this teaser talagang pang world class. Bitin tho huhu can’t wait for the full release!!”

Tweet naman ni @lovelytutooch10, “bitin na bitin ako beh omygad can’t wait for the full trailer!” “Sobra yung kilig ko kahit sobrang bitin,” comment din ni @nenluvsdb.

Patuloy na nag-trend ang DonBelle nitong Linggo (Oct. 23) dahil inilabas din ang official poster ng movie na ididirehe ni Petersen Vargas.

Caption nito: “Can love be quick, easy, and convenient? Ayef (Belle Mariano) and Manny (Donny Pangilinan) seem to think so. But what happens when things don’t go as planned? When what was supposed to be temporary becomes real? #AnInconvenientLove only in theaters this November 23, 2022! #AILNov23.”

‘Di na makapaghintay ang mga fan sa sobrang kilig. Buti nalang sa darating na Biyernes (Oct. 28) ay ilalabas na ang full trailer ng “Ang Inconvenient Love” kasabay ng grand media Launch!

Makisabay sa DonBelle fever sa “An Inconvenient Love” premiere sa cinemas nationwide sa Nobyembre 23. Ang pelikulang ito ang magiging comeback film ng Star Cinema sa mga sinehan simula noong pandemya kaya ‘wag na ‘wag ito palampasin! (Rb Sermino)