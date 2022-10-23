WebClick Tracer

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
ONLINE
RADIO
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
ENTERTAINMENT

Nadine umalma, tinawag na matanda, tuyot

Inalmahan ni Nadine Luste ang pagpansin sa kanyang itsura ng mga netizen at nagsasabing tumanda siya. Hindi napigilan ni Nadine ang mag-react dahil sa mga nakaraang larawan niya na iba-iba ang kanyang mga look, dulot ng pagdalo niya sa mga event, lalo na ang klase ng mga outfit, make-up niya.

May mga nag-comment kasi na kesyo mukha nang matana si Nadine, at medyo tuyot na raw ito. Wala kasi silang idea na ang ibang mga photo na pinu-post ni Nadine may concept talaga.

Tweet ni Nadine, “I find it so weird when people say I’ve changed and I look older. What? Were you expecting me to be the same person when I was 21? I’m turning 29 next week.”

Iba-iba naman ang naging komento ng mga netizen.

@MariaMallari5, “You’re aging nicely. You look young without make up. You don’t look 29. Those people saying otherwise are those who have regressed and got stuck in their own pathetic world. I guess you changed for the better and grown into a fine young woman.”

@wait_4_mhe, “Nadine girl make it as a “constructive criticism” to improve more of the beauty u have already. And focus on the good things like your MMFF movie Deleter which is a big blessing. We love u.” (Rey Pumaloy)

Una sa Balita

This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Popular sa Abante

(Daily Update)
(Weekly Update)
(Monthly Update)

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP