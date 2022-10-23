Nadine umalma, tinawag na matanda, tuyot

Inalmahan ni Nadine Luste ang pagpansin sa kanyang itsura ng mga netizen at nagsasabing tumanda siya. Hindi napigilan ni Nadine ang mag-react dahil sa mga nakaraang larawan niya na iba-iba ang kanyang mga look, dulot ng pagdalo niya sa mga event, lalo na ang klase ng mga outfit, make-up niya.

May mga nag-comment kasi na kesyo mukha nang matana si Nadine, at medyo tuyot na raw ito. Wala kasi silang idea na ang ibang mga photo na pinu-post ni Nadine may concept talaga.

Tweet ni Nadine, “I find it so weird when people say I’ve changed and I look older. What? Were you expecting me to be the same person when I was 21? I’m turning 29 next week.”

Iba-iba naman ang naging komento ng mga netizen.

@MariaMallari5, “You’re aging nicely. You look young without make up. You don’t look 29. Those people saying otherwise are those who have regressed and got stuck in their own pathetic world. I guess you changed for the better and grown into a fine young woman.”

@wait_4_mhe, “Nadine girl make it as a “constructive criticism” to improve more of the beauty u have already. And focus on the good things like your MMFF movie Deleter which is a big blessing. We love u.” (Rey Pumaloy)