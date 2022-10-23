Marcio Lassiter 1 lang mintis sa 3-point shot

Mga laro sa Miyerkoles (Ynares Center, Antipolo)

3:00 pm – Phoenix vs Rain Or Shine

5:45 pm – San Miguel vs NorthPort

Pinagliyab ni Marcio Lassiter ang nangangapang San Miguel Beer sa paghugot ng 124-116 pananaig kontra NLEX sa pagkawala ng inaasahang si June Mar Fajardo sa 47th Philippine Basketball Association 2022-23 Commissioners’s Cup eliminations LInggo ng gabi sa PhilSports Arena sa Pasig.

Pinamunuan ni Lassiter sa 22 points sa 6-of-7 sa 3-pointer, may 3 rebounds, 5 assists 2 steals at 1 block pa ang SMB na nakakuha rin ng double figures sa lima pang manlalaro upang mapataas ang kartada sa 2-3 win-loss.

“We just played our game. My teammates also helped in the win as they pass the ball very well. It keeps me going into the game,” lahad ni Lassiter sa panalo na pumigil sa dalawang sunod na kabiguan ng Beermen.

“It is a matter of mind set for the player. We had a lot of adjustment especially in replacing the import. Presence of June mar, we cannot dwell on him, so we had to do it for ourselves. We now had an import that could help us in the next games,” dagdag ni winning coach Leto Austria.

Nagtala si Devon Scott ng 26 pts., 10 rebs., 7 asts. at 2 stls. habang nag-ambag si Vic Manuel ng 22-3-3 at si CJ Perez ng 16 puntos. May 15 si Jericho Cruz at 14 si Mo Tautua.

Nahulog naman ang NLEX sa 3-3. (Lito Oredo)