Globe, Riot tambalan para sa Esports and Gaming Summit

BABALIK ANG electronic sports sa likod ng Esports and Gaming Summit (ESGS) 2022 na gagawin sa unang pagkakataon sa panahon ng pandemya sa tatlong araw na may gaming gear, iba’t-ibang aktibidad, puno ng papremyo at mga sorpresa.

Inanunsyo Sabado ng ESGS sa pakikipagtulungan ng Globe at Riot Games ang pagsulong nito sa SMX Convention Center sa Pasay sa Oktubre 28-30.

“We want to share to all everything that is showcasing all e-games and offer to everybody products in gaming as we put out #ComebackIsReal,” pahayag ni Gariath Concepts co-founder/CEO ni Richard Brojan.

Sanhi ng pandema noong 2020-21, dinaos ang ESGS, na pinapanatili ang mga parokyano sa #GamingNeverStops at #GamingIsLife.

“At Globe we are very happy and excited to be part of ESGS this year. In line with our Game Well Played campaign, we have activities in our booth and throughout the entire ESGS event area that promotes multiple products, experiences, and most of all, opportunities to do good,” litanya naman ni Globe’s Get Entertained Tribe head Rina Azcuña-Siongco. (Lito Oredo)