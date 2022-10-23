Gabriela nagsaya! NTF-ELCAC butata sa Comelec

Ikinatuwa ng Gabriela Women’s Party ang desisyon ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) na ibasura ang mosyon ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) kaugnay ng petisyon na huwag pasalihin ang party-list group sa halalan.

“Tatlong beses na ibinasura ng Comelec ang tangka ng NTF-ELCAC na siyasatin ang bank accounts ng GABRIELA Inc. na iba at hiwalay na entity sa Gabriela Women’s Party. Patunay ito na talagang mahina at walang basehan ang kasong isinampa sa atin,” sabi ni House Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Arlene Brosas.

“With the recent Comelec order, the NTF-ELCAC is now grasping at straws in its allegation of foreign funding, aside from clutching at concocted stories of fake rebels. We are confident that the truth will soon be affirmed and all the lies against us will be debunked,” sabi ni Brosas. (Billy Begas)