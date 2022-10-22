WebClick Tracer

Saturday, October 22, 2022

NEWS

PBBM, VP Sara rumampa sa MassKara Festival

Pangungunahan ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ang pangwakas na aktibidad ng MassKara Festival ngayong araw sa Bacolod City.

Si Marcos ay sasamahan ni First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos at Vice President Sara Duterte, Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge, Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil sa nabanggit na okasyon.

Ang partisipasyon ni Marcos ay bahagi ng kanyang commitment na i-promote ang lokal na turismo at mas dumami ang economic activities sa banta ng COVID-19 pandemic.

“The President’s attendance at the world-renowned festivity is a testament to his commitment to promoting local tourism in a bid to revive the country’s tourism industry amid the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,” ayon kay Garafil.

“Marcos is optimistic that through the efforts and initiatives of the Department of Tourism, the Philippines will be able to restore its tourism figures to pre-pandemic levels, creating more job opportunities and bringing economic progress.” (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

