Mga Kapuso handa na sa Halloween

Ang daming pasabog ng Sparkle GMA Artist Center para sa kanilang first-ever Halloween party via ‘The Sparkle Spell’.

Matapos ang GMA Thanksgiving Gala last July 30, Sparkle ang mga artist, online influencer, ay handang-handa na para sa kanilang scariest, sexiest, most stylish costume, in one bewitching evening ngayong Linggo (Oct. 23), sa XYLO at The Palace in Taguig City.

Heto nga ang hinahanda nilang pasabog:

“I try to dress up for Halloween every year! This is my first Halloween party since the pandemic so I’m excited about it. I’m slowly putting together my costume, trying to be particular about the details,” sabi ni Max Collins.

“It is not my first time attending a Halloween Party, but it definitely is my first time dressing up for Halloween and I’m really having a hard time picking what character or costume I’m gonna be wearing. I’m just really excited to see everyone’s costumes and have a fun and scary night with my fellow Sparkle artists,” chika naman ni Zephanie.

“I want to find the perfect costume that would suit my personality. But at the same time, finding a costume that is different from what people would expect me to wear. Ako mismo ang pumili ng costume na isusuot ko and when I showed it to my glam team, super na-excite sila because we have a chance to really play around with my makeup, my hair and my outfit,” saad naman ni Ysabel Ortega.

“Since this is the first, I decided to look close to the character I’ll be wearing and part of it is I didn’t cut my hair short. I have two costumes prepared for this event, the one that I prepared and the other is suggested by a friend. I felt that the character that my friend suggested is the better option. I just chose which costume of that character is best for this event,” sabi naman ni Luke Conde.

“I had my costume made to get the exact same look of the character I’ll be at the party. I went for a costume/character that people would always say I look like that person. I can’t wait for people to see it cause I get a lot of comments from my fans that I should be this person on Halloween,” sambit naman ni Ashley Ortega.

“I actually dress up for Halloween every year and I am very hands on when it comes to curating my looks! My team and I carefully planned my look for the event. We made sure that we were all aligned and coordinated with the overall look,” sey ni Gabbi Garcia.

So, abang-abang na lang sa mga paandar pa ng mga Sparkle stars.

Catch the event via livestream on Sparkle’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and TikTok account this Sunday, October 23. The blood carpet begins at 5:30 PM! (Rb Sermino)