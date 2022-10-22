CBCP kinakaladkad ng pekeng pari

Binalaan ng Military Ordinariate of the Philippines (MOP) ang Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) laban sa sinasabing pari na gumagamit ng pangalan ng diyosesis sa mga mapanlinlang na transaksyon.

Ang MOP ay ang Roman Catholic diocese para sa mga kalalakihan at kababaihan na naka-uniporme ng Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, at Veterans Memorial Medical Center.

Sa isang liham sa CBCP na may petsang Oktubre 21, iniulat ni MOP Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio na hindi konektado sa kanila ang isang nagpapakilalang pari na si Aries Aguilar.

“Your Eminences, Your Excellencies, and Reverend Administrators: This is to inform you that a certain ‘Fr. Aries Aguilar’ is not an ordained priest of the Military Ordinariate of the Philippines, and he has never been connected with us ever since. Any claims and/or transactions he enters into using our name is therefore fraudulent and anomalous.”

Ang liham na pinatotohanan ni MOP acting Chancellor Fr. Harley Flores, hinimok ang kaparian na ipaalam sa kanila ang anumang transaksyong kinasasangkutan nito.

“Please notify this Office for further assistance and for any legal actions to be undertaken, if necessary,” dagdag pa. (Betchai Julian)