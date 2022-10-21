Young, Laguna Chess pinayuko Surigao team

WALASTIK si International Master Angelo Abundo Young upang akbayan ang inaugural champion Laguna sa 11-10 panalo kontra Surigao sa Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Online Chess Tournament na nilaro sa chess.com, Miyerkoles ng gabi.

Ipinagpag ng 8-time Illinois, USA champion si National Master Cyril Ortega sa rapid duel matapos ang 38 moves ng King’s Indian Defense para tulungan ang Heroes na itarak 10-4 karta.

“It was a tough match for us against Surigao and Camarines-Iriga Teams since our player, Christian Nanola, failed to catch up in both matches due to a tremendous traffic from work,” sabi ni Arena Grandmaster Dr. Fred Paez ng Jolly Smile Dental Clinic, isa sa apat na co-team owner ng Laguna Heroes.

Nakatakda naman katawanin ni Young, kasama si 13-time Philippine Open champion Grandmaster Rogelio “Joey” Antonio Jr. ang Pilipinas sa World Senior Individual Chess Championships na lalaruin sa Nobyembre 14-27 sa Assisi, Umbria, Italy. (Elech Dawa)