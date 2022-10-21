Kylie Verzosa waging best actress sa Dubai

Si Kylie Verzosa ang tatanggap ng Philippines Actress of the Year award sa DIAFA Awards in Dubai. Para ito sa naging performance ng former Miss International sa pelikulang The Housemaid.

Ang Vivamax ang nag-produce ng Philippine adaptation ng acclaimed South Korean film na dinirek ni Roman Perez, Jr. na pinalabas noong 2021. Kasama rito ni Kylie sina Albert Martinez, Jaclyn Jose, Louise delos Reyes at Alma Moreno.

Ayon sa Viva Artists Agency, ang co-management ni Kylie, magaganap ang awards night on November 4 sa Dubai Creek Harbour Marina, United Arab Emirates.

“DIAFA is an annual unique and prestigious red carpet and awards ceremony which honors distinguished personalities from both the Arab and International world, in recognition of their annual achievements and contributions towards committees and society’s betterment,” sey ng VAA.

Natuwa si Kylie dahil napatunayan niya na marunong siyang umarte at hindi lang isang beauty queen-turned-sexy actrwess ang tingin sa kanya ngayon. (Ruel Mendoza)