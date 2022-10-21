Dani Barretto dinedma mensahe ni Dennis Padilla

Naging epic birthday nga ang naging 49th birthday celebration ni Dani Barretto na present ang mga kapatid niya na sina Julia, Claudia at Leon Barretto. Siyempre, ang kanyang ina rin na si Marjorie Barretto.

Ipinost din ni Marjorie ang video kunsaan, super dance ang magkakapatid sa party. At saka ito nag-post din ng kanyang birthday message sa panganay na anak.

Ayon kay Marjorie, “Happy 29th Birthday to my first baby… Dani. My daughter that I had to grow upo with, fight with, level with, make up with, the child that I had to surrender and trust that she can make it on her own without me. And in the past years you have continued to surprise me with how much you have grown, and learned from life. Your wisdom and your hard working character is what I admire most in you. You have made a good life for yourself, and there is no better reward for a parent than to see this happening to you now. I love you, Dan. As I loved you first, my first born. When you came into my life at 19 years old, I already knew I was destined to be a Mom forever, a role I take with pride. We love you! God bless your new year ahead.”

Ang step-dad ni Dani na si Dennis Padilla ay hindi rin nakalimutan ang birthday ni Dani at nag-post sa kanyang Instagram account. Tiningnan namin kung nag-reply o may reaction ba si Dani sa post ni Dennis, pero wala.

Sa kanyang ina, isang napakasarap sa pandinig ng isang magulang ang naging reply ni Dani kay Marjorie.

Ayon kay Dani, “I am who I am today because of you, Mom. Happy Birthday to you too. 29 years of being an amazing Mother. I love you more than life, @marjbarretto.” (Rose Garcia)