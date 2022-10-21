Carl Tamayo ipapagpag injury kontra UST Tigers

Team Standings

NU 5 1

UP 5 1

Ateneo 4 2

UE 3 3

La Salle 3 3

Adamson 2 4

FEU 1 5

UST 1 5

Mga laro Sabado:

(Ynares Center-Antipolo)

2:00pm UP vs UST

4:00pm — Adamson vs DLSU

AAKYAT sa solo top spot angd efending champions University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons na muling pangungunahan ni Rookie of the Year Carl Vincent Tamayo pagharap sa kulelat na University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tiger 85th UAAP men’s basketball tournament Sabado sa Ynares Center-Antipolo City.

Kahit may iniindang minor injury ang 6-foot-7 forward ay tiyak na aariba ito kontra Growling Tigers sa unang laro sa alas-2 ng hapon, habang banatan ang Adamson Soaring Falcons at La Salle Green Archers sa alas-4.

Kumana si Tamayo ng 13 puntos, pitong rebounds at apat na steals sa panalo kontra UE Red Warriors, 84-77 kamakailan.

Inaasahan rin ang pagbabalik ng mainit na guwardiyang si JD Cagulangan, upang mas matulungan ang takbo ng opensiba ng Katipunan-based squad kasama sina Finals MVP Malick Diouf, James Spencer, Zavier Lucero, Terrence Fortea, RC Calimag, Gerry Abadiano at CJ Catapusan.

“One thing we need to address is maging consistent kami. Nakikita ko naman na we could really execute offensively, and we could really be good in defense. Yun lang, sana magawa namin in a consistent basis,” pahayag ni coach Goldwin Monteverde. (Gerard Arce)