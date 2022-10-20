Ruru-Bianca, Derrick-Elle magpapakilig sa Bacolod

Tuloy-tuloy ang pagpapaligaya ng mga Kapuso star sa iba’t ibang panig ng Pilipinas.

At ngayong Biyernes (Oct. 21), dadayuhin nina Ruru Madrid, Bianca Umali, Elle Villanueva, Derrick Monasterio, ang Bacolod para sa world-famous ‘MassKara Festival’.

After two years since the pandemic, the MassKara Festival is finally back, and the four GMA Sparkle artists are all excited to be part of the grand festivities via a Kapuso Fans Day at SM City Bacolod this Friday at 5 PM.

Sina Derrick, Elle, mga bida sa ‘Return to Paradise’ ay excited nang ma-meet ang kanilang mga fan.

“I always look forward to our shows in the regions. I am grateful that Elle and I will be part of the MassKara Festival this year to personally thank the viewers who have been supporting ‘Return to Paradise.’ We can’t wait to see you, mga Kapuso!” sabi ni Derrick.

“I’m happy that we can see our fans in Bacolod and take part in MassKara Festival. We hope you will have fun with us this Friday,” sabi naman ni Elle.

“On behalf of ‘Running Man Philippines,’ I would like to personally thank the fans of the show, especially our Kapuso viewers in Bacolod. I am excited to celebrate with you this year’s MassKara Festival,” sabi naman ni Ruru.

“It’s an honor to be part of the MassKara Festival. I am looking forward to seeing our Kapusong Negrense and celebrating with them the return of this colorful festival,” Bianca said. (Rb Sermino)