Papal Nuncio kinalampag vs obispong sawsaw politika

Hiniling sa Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines na aksyunan ang reklamo laban kay Bishop Joel Baylon ng Diocese of Legazpi dahil sa umano’y pagiging “bias” kay Albay Governor Noel Rosal at sa asawa nitong si Legazpi City Mayor Carmen Geraldine Rosal na kamakailan ay na-disqualify ng Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Sa isang liham kay The Most Reverend Charles John Brown, sinabi ni Joseph San Juan Armogila – pangunahing nagrereklamo sa magkahiwalay na mga kaso ng disqualification laban sa mga Rosal – na si Bishop Baylon ay nag-organisa ng prayer rallies at naglabas ng mga text blast na lantarang sumusuporta sa gobernador ng Albay at sa kanyang asawa. Sinabi niya na ang obispo mismo ang nagsagawa ng misa at nagsalita tungkol sa “diumano’y kawalang-katarungan laban sa nahalal na gobernador.”

“The action of the bishop [Baylon] is divisive among Catholic faithful as he shows partiality towards a certain group or individual. His actions directly contradict his basic function as a Bishop of the Church,” ani Armogila.

Sinabi rin ni Armogila na nagsampa siya ng mga disqualification case laban sa mga Rosal dahil sa ilegal na pagbibigay ng pampublikong pondo sa mga tricycle driver at senior citizen sa opisyal na panahon ng kampanya “upang isulong” ang kanilang kandidatura. Ito aniya ay paglabag sa 45-day public spending ban.

“Being a candidate at that time, I feel that it is my civic duty to correct certain acts and report the same to the duly recognized agency of the state so that the same maybe corrected. Despite my initial report with the local Comelec, the said candidates continued with what I perceive [to be] a violation of the law; thus, the filing of the said disqualification case,” dagdag ni Armogila.

Batay sa reklamo ni Armogila, diniskuwalipika ng Comelec Second Division si Governor Rosal sa isang desisyon noong Setyembre 19, 2022. Pagkalipas ng dalawang linggo, noong Oktubre 4, diniskuwalipika rin ng first division ng poll body si Legazpi Mayor Carmen Geraldine Rosal. Ang mga kaso ay “under reconsideration”.

Dahil ang Comelec ay isang constitutional body na may tungkuling tukuyin ang kuwalipikasyon ng mga kandidato at lutasin ang mga kaso sa halalan, sinabi ni Armogila na hindi dapat isangkot ng Simbahang Katoliko ang sarili sa mga isyung politikal.

“I do believe, being a good Catholic, that it is not the Church’s task to set forth specific political solutions – and even less to propose a single solution as the acceptable one – to temporal questions that God has left to the free and responsible judgment of each person, specifically if it involves interpretation of a law which does not oppose the teachings of the Church,” wika niya.

Ang letter-complaint na may petsang Oktubre 16, 2022, ay ipinadala rin sa Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines.