One Health Pass papalitan ng eArrival Card

Papalitan ng Electronic Arrival Card (eArrival Card) ang One Health Pass para mapaiksi ang arrival requirement sa mga biyahero.

Ayon sa Department of Health (DOH), ito ay base na rin sa rekomendasyon ng Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) para maka-develop ng isang unified platform pamalit sa One Health Pass.

Ang naturang inisyatibo ay isinagawa sa kooperasyon ng Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ), Department of Information & Communications Techno¬logy (DICT), Department of Tourism (DOT) at Bureau of Immigration (BI).

“The DOH, through the close monitoring and coordination of the BOQ with other agencies, aims to alleviate our kababayans and inbound trave-lers from the stress and inconvenience of international travel. Through the eArrival Card, we want to make processing easier and faster while maintai¬ning health regulation and monitoring,” ayon kay Health Regulation Team officer-in-charge Undersecretary Charade Mercado-Grande.

Lahat ng “inbound travelers” o dumarating sa Pilipinas ay maaring pumirma ng eArrival Card sa loob ng 72 oras bago ang kanilang departure sa country of origin para maiwasan ang inconvenience pagdating sa Pilipinas.

Magiging mandatory umano ang pre-registration sa eArrival platform mula sa Nobyembre 2022.

Ang eArrival card ay walang bayad. Dito ilalagay ang mga impormasyon tulad ng travel details, profile at health declarations. Ang registration ay isasagawa sa “scan and go” mechanism. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)