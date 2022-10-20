Matthew Perry muntik mamatay sa droga, alak

Sa lalabas na memoir ng Friends star na si Matthew Perry titled Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing on November 1, kasama ang kuwento na muntik na siyang mamatay dahil sa addiction niya to alcohol and prescription drugs.

Ginampanan ng 53-year old comedian ang role na Chandler Bing sa ten seasons of Friends. Sa kanyang libro, hind niya tinago ang pakikipaglaban niya sa kanyang masamang bisyo.

“I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again. I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people,” pahayag ni Perry.

Sa unang chapter ng book, sinulat ni Perry na sa edad na 49, naospital siya because his colon burst dahil sa opiod overuse. Na-coma for two weeks ang aktor at nanatili siya sa ospital ng limang buwan. Kailangan gumamit ng aktor ng colostomy bag for nine months.

Noong lumabas sa mga news na naospital siya, sinabi niya na dahil ito sa gastrointestinal perforation. Pero ang totoo ay binigyan lang daw siya ng dalawang buwan para mabuhay.

Dahil sa naging health emergency, naging wake-up call ito for Perry kaya tinigil na niya ang pag-inom at naka-focus sa kanyang sobriety for the past few years.

Paalala nga kay Perry ang 14 surgery sa kanyang tiyan: “That’s a lot of reminders to stay sober. All I have to do is look down.”

Naging malaking tulong din kay Perry ang therapy sessions niya na naging dahilan kung bakit buhay pa siya ngayon.

Fifteen times daw siyang pumasok ng rehab: “It’s important, but if you lose your sobriety, it doesn’t mean you lose all that time and education. Your sober date changes, but that’s all that changes. You know everything you knew before, as long as you were able to fight your way back without dying, you learn a lot. What I’m most surprised with is my resilience. The way that I can bounce back from all of this torture and awfulness. Wanting to tell the story, even though it’s a little scary to tell all your secrets in a book, I didn’t leave anything out. Everything’s in there.” (Ruel Mendoza)