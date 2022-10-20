2 Pinoy bibida sa 30th ng ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Dalawang world-class Filipino performer ang kasama sa 30th anniversary special ng Disney’s Beauty and the Beast na eere on December 15 sa ABC and will be available for streaming on Disney+ the following day.

Sina Grammy and Oscar winner H.E.R. at ang original Miss Saigon cast member na si Jon Jon Briones ang gaganap bilang sina Belle at ang inventor na si Maurice.

Si H.E.R. or Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson in real life, ang first Afro-Filipina na gaganap bilang ang Disney Princess na si Belle. Si Lea Salonga ay naging singing voice ng mga Disney Princesses nina Jasmine at Mulan. Meron na siyang five Grammy Awards at Oscar Award for Best Original Song in 2021.

Si Briones na isa sa original cast member ng Miss Saigon sa West End London in 1989 ay nagsimula sa ensemble hanggang sa pagganap niya as the Engineer. Ngayon ay naging busy na siya sa paglabas iba’t ibang TV series sa US tulad ng The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Ratched, Star Trek: Picard, Transformers: EarthSpark and The Last Voyage of Demeter.

Kasama rin sa cast ng Beauty and the Beast sina Josh Groban as the Beast, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Martin Short as Lumiere, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Leo Abelo Perry as Chip, Rizwan Manji as LeFou and Rita Moreno as the narrator. (Ruel Mendoza)