Pinoy, SG artist collab sa mental wellness project

Inilabas na ng Star Pop music label ng ABS-CBN at Singapore-based creative production house na AOR Global ang extended play (EP) na “My Safe Place” na naglalayong magbigay halaga sa mental health sa pamamagitan ng musika.

Tampok sa “My Safe Place” EP ang anim na kanta mula sa Filipino artists na sina Trisha Denise at LU.ME. at Singaporean singers na sina KIRI, Kotoji, at Marian Carmel. Nagtulong naman sina ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo at Star Pop label head Rox Santos sa pagprodyus nito.

Isinulat at inawit ng singer-songwriter na si Trisha Denise ang “Cracks” na tungkol sa pagtanggap sa pagkukulang o kasiraan ng isang tao.

“We think that our pain and hardship make us undeserving of love but those things brought us to a better version of ourselves. Kahit na may ‘cracks’ tayo, let’s just enjoy the journey,” sabi ni Trisha.

Ang up-and-coming soul-pop artist at kumu streamer na si LU.ME naman ang kumanta ng “Surrender” para sa napapanahong EP.

“Sometimes we feel na mag-isa lang tayo sa mundo but hindi ganun yun. We are all loved. Surrendering is not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength.”

Isang independent singer naman si KIRI na nagbigay-buhay sa kantang “Get Well Soon.”

“I was excited to sing the song because it’s all the things I need. It’s like a reminder to yourself that things will get better,” kwento ni KIRI na isa ring mental health advocate.

Ang multi-talented na si kotoji ang sumulat at kumanta ng “Survive” na isang dream-pop song na hango sa karanasan ng kanyang mga kaibigan. Kwento niya, “When I was working on this song, I was thinking about my friends who were struggling. I wanted to send a word of encouragement to them despite all of the bad things that are going on.”

Ibinahagi naman ng singer-songwriter na si Marian Carmel ang kanyang personal na karanasan na nagtulak sa kanya para awitin ang kantang “Wish That I Could Tell Me.” “In essence, these are the things that I want to tell myself. It’s a letter to my 19-year-old self who just found out that she is suffering from panic disorder.”

Bukod sa solo tracks, tampok din sa EP ang uplifting pop-rock song na “My Safe Place” na inawit ng limang artists at tungkol sa halaga na mahanap ang ‘space’ na magbibigay kaligtasan at ginhawa. (Rb Sermino)