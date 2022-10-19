Pakagat lang? Ngipin ni Heart binanatan sa TikTok

Isang eksperto umano sa dental hygiene at TikToker ang bumanat sa aktres na si Heart Evangelista at sa kanyang mga ngipin.

Aniya, huwag daw palinlang sa panloloko ni Heart na natural ang kanyang mapuputing ngipin dahil para lang ito sa product endorsement.

Nauna rito, nag-post si Heart sa kanyang Instagram na nag-eendorso ng teeth whitening pen.

“I always bring this teeth whitening pen with me from @perfectsmileofficialph so I can remove coffee stains after drinking coffee,” caption dito ni Heart.

Gumawa naman ng reaction video sa TikTok si @jerry_RDH kaugnay sa post ng aktres.

“Hey guys, I love these. Here’ somebody (Heart) marketing a whitening pen. Now read this caption,” anang dental expert.

Napansin nito ang mga ngipin ni Heart.

“Ta-da! These are crowns. You can’t whiten crowns with a whitening pen.

“So also, you don’t whiten your teeth right after you drink coffee to remove stains. Your teeth don’t stain that fast after you have something dark. It doesn’t work that way,” puna pa nito.

Dahil dito, binalaan niya ang mga netizen na huwag magpapaloko sa gimik na ito.

“It takes time to stain your teeth and then you whiten your teeth to remove it. So total cap BS. I’m sorry.

“This is what you need to look out for. There’s a lot of people advertising things, they don’t test them out, they’re just selling you a product, okay?” banat pa nito.

Sa mga kagaya lang umano niya na eksperto dapat makinig.

“I would at least test it out if it’s a good product, I’ll put it out there for you guys to see. That’s the difference. Be aware. Don’t fall for gimmicks, okay?” dagdag pa nito. (Batuts Lopez)