Mga overpriced na dump truck ipinasisilip sa Senado

May bahid umano ng iregularidad kaya dapat silipin ng Senado ang mga overpriced na dump truck sa Isabela.

Nais ni dating Angandanan, Isabela Mayor Manuel Noli Siquian na imbestigahan ni Senate Blue Ribbon committee chairman Senator Francis Tolentino ang overpriced procurement umano ng mga dump truck at dropside truck mula noong Hunyo 2020 hanggang Hunyo ng 2021.

Nauna rito, nagsampa si Siquian ng supplemental complaint affidavit sa Office of the Ombudsman nitong Aug. 22 laban kina Isabela Gov. Rodolfo Albano III, bids and awards committee chairman Rodrigo Sawit, legal officer John Ryan Torio, engineer Virgilio Lorenzo, treasurer Maria Theresa Flores at internal audit and control office head Marilyn Lopez para sa kasong graft at plunder.

Iginiit nito na nagkaroon ng overpayment na P100,122,000 para sa 407 mini dump truck at P19,668,000 para sa dropside truck.

“In addition to the above purchase of 407 units of mini dump trucks and additional purchase of 142 units of mini dump trucks for the total price of P198,516,000 at a unit price of P1,398,000 each with an overpricing of P348,000 per unit for a total of P49,416,000 or a loss for the government. May I humbly seek an investigation into this,” saad ni Siquian.