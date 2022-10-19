Karera, breeding expo dinumog

DINALUHAN ng racing fans, stakeholders at investors ang isinagawang kauna-unahang Philippine Horseracing and Breeding Expo noong Biyernes sa Lazaro Business and Leisure Park sa Carmona, Cavite.

Ang three-day ay event ay idinesenyo para ilapit ang horseracing sa publiko at mas mapaganda ang sports tourism sa bansa, ayon kay Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) Chairman Reli De Leon.

“The 1st Philippine Horseracing and Breeding Expo brings the industry closer to the general public and the kareristas to further its development and help it to get back the glory set aside by the recent pandemic,” ani De Leon.

Panauhin sa ribbon-cutting ay si Atty. Margarita N. Gutierrez, undersecretary ng Department of Interior and Local Government, siya ang nagrepresenta kina President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.

Mahigit 10 speakers ang naghayag ng kanilang expertise sa nasabing forum.

“This will jumpstart our objective to showcase Philippine horseracing in both local and international scenes in line with the endeavor to lift the country’s sports tourism to greater heights for the best interest of Philippine sports,’’ saad ni De Leon.

Ang ibang dumalo sa event ay sina Games and Amusements Board OIC Atty. Ermar Benitez at representative ng Municipality of Malvar, Batangas Atty. Rey Villegas. (Elech Dawa)