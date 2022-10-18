San Miguel boss Ramon Ang inayudahan pamilya ng 5 nasawing Bulacan rescuer

SORPRESANG tinulungan ng big boss ng San Miguel Corporation na si Ramon Ang ang pamilya ng limang Bulacan rescuers na nasawi kamakailan habang ginagawa ang kanilang tungkulin sa kasagsagang ng bagyong Karding.

“Today, we honored the rescuers from Bulacan who died while saving lives during the onslaught of typhoon Karding by making sure the families they left behind will be taken care of,” sabi ni Ang.

“I could not help but be moved, meeting their families who, despite their grief, showed quiet strength and resolve to survive despite their personal tragedy. We turned over our financial assistance, and promised to provide them stable livelihood support.”

“They couldn’t stop thanking us, but truth is, it’s all of us who owe them a debt of gratitude,” ayon pa dito.

“Despite the dangers, they fulfilled their duty to help and save others. They are heroes. We cannot bring them back, but we can help fulfill their dreams for their families, and that is to help provide their loved ones a better life.”

Matatandaan na tumulong ang limang rescuers na masagip ang mga kababayan na naipit sa pagdating ng bagyo subalit nadaganan sa biglang pagguho ng isang pader habang nagsasagawa ng pagdamay.

“Thank you to Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando and Representative Lorna Silverio for giving us the opportunity to help their families. Rest assured we will support them all the way. Mabuhay po kayo,” sabi pa ni Ang. (Lito Oredo)