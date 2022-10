Mayweather bahag ang buntot – Pacman

TAKOT ka kaibigan!

Ito ang pasaring ni eight-division world champion Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao patungkol sa paghamon muli nito sa rematch kay Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Ayon kay ‘Pambansang Kamao’ Pacquiao, mukhang malabo nang magkaroon ng rematch sa kanilang dalawa ni Mayweather dahil nababahag na umano ang buntot ng Kano.

“I don’t think that will happen,” pahayag ni Pacman nang tanungin kung posible pa ba ang Pacquiao-Mayweather II.

“Because he is scared to death to face me in the ring again, he’s scared since the beginning. He already felt like he was intimidated to me and scared to face me in the ring. It might be possible for an exhibition, but I don’t know yet.”

Ayon rin sa MP Promotions president na si Sean Gibbons, handa ang former fighting senator na umahon mula sa pagreretiro para lang labanan ulit ang undefeated boxing champion na si Mayweather.

“Would love to see it but Mayweather wants none of this smoke due to his ego. Senator Pacquiao would love an exhibition [against Mayweather] if he was to return it would be this year, but that is a big if.”

Sa ngayon ay nakatuon na lang muna ang pansin ng 43-anyos na boksingero sa paparating niyang exhibition fight laban kay Korean MMA fighter at vlogger na si DK Yoo. (Aivan Episcope)