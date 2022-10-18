LOOK: An Authentic Oktoberfest is happening in Alabang and Tagaytay!

PROST! A real Oktoberfest is coming to Evia Lifestyle Center and Joe’s Tavern

Oktoberfest 2022: Evia Lifestyle Center and Joe’s Tavern bring an authentic experience to Alabang and Tagaytay.

If you’re looking to celebrate the world-famous Oktoberfest this year with good German food and great German beer, head on over to Evia Lifestyle Center on October 22 and to Joe’s Tavern at Crosswinds this October 23.

This event, the first from the Villar Group, is an authentic celebration of German culture as expressed in its love for beer and cuisine, crafted to bring a genuine Oktoberfest experience to the Philippines.

From October 22 to 23, both locations—each a true example of how Vista Mall and AllValue are inspired by events and culture found all over the world—will be transforming into the famed beer gardens of Germany, complete with authentic German performances from Edge Strings for traditional Bavarian music and from DJ Victor Mello for the latest in European EDM.

Featuring free-flowing beer from our international partners courtesy of AllDay Supermarket and German foodfare prepared the traditional way, crowds will also be treated to games such as steinholding and bratwurst eating competitions—with the winners taking home exciting prizes!

Festivities start at 7:00 pm on October 22 at the Atrium of Evia Lifestyle Center, and 5:00 pm on October 23 at Joe’s Tavern Crosswinds.