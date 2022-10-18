Blu Boys papatigas sa World Softball

HANDA na ang Philippine men’s softball team o Blu Boys sa World Championships na nakatakda sa Nobyembre26 hanggang Disyembre 4 sa Auckland, New Zealand.

Sinabi ni softball coach Apol Rosales na ang Blu Boys ay mataas ang morale sa paparating na torneo.

“All the 12 countries who made it to the Worlds are strong but we have prepared hard and we hope to win two or three games to qualify to the super round,” sabi ni Rosales sa online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum na handog ng San Miguel Corporation (SMC), Milo, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Amelie Hotel Manila at ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) nitong Martes.

Ang Blu Boys ay naka-bracket sa defending champion at world No. 1 Argentina, United States, Czech Republic, Cuba at host New Zealand sa Group A.

Sasagupain nito ang America sa unang araw.

Ang Group B ay binbuo naman ng Japan, Australia, Canada, Denmark, South Africa at Venezuela.

Nagkuwalipika ang Philippine Blu Boys sa WBSC Men Softball World Cup matapos tumuntong sa finals ng 11th Men Softball Asian Cup na isinagawa nakaraang buwan sa Kochi, Japan. (Lito Oredo)