66th Merzci Blumentritt Manila branch grand opening

Merzci Bread & Pastries, producer of Bacolod’s best food pasalubong, finally lands in the Capital City of the country – Manila!

Merzci Pasalubong recently held its grand opening of its first ever branch in the City of Manila last Friday, October 14, 2022 . The said event was graced by CM & Sons CEO & President Jonathan Manuel T. Lo & family.

The store is strategically – located along Blumentritt Road – a major road in Manila, Philippines. It runs through the border of the City of Manila and Quezon City from Rizal Avenue in Santa Cruz district to G. Tuazon Street in Sampaloc district, to bring the yummiest and tastiest products to more Filipinos in the Luzon regions.

This is the company’s 66th branch to be opened since it started in 1995. The company aims to expand and reach more clientele in Negros, Panay, Cebu, even in the Mindanao and now in Luzon. Where it has been receiving a lot of inquiries for distribution of the best – tasting Filipino delicacies that has to offer.

Manileno fans of Merzci Pasalubong Treats will surely delight on its best – selling items like special biscocho, cashew-topped butterscotch, delicious piaya, crunchy barquillos, assorted mouth – watering tarts, and enjoy the famous hot – off – the – grill piaya.

Merzci’s newest branch is located at 1637-1639 Blumentritt, Corner Oroquieta Streets, Sta. Cruz, Manila.

This branch is also set up to cater to wholesalers and dealers who are interested in partnering with the company in distributing delicious Merzci products in other parts of the country. Interested seller may get in touch directly at the branch or contact 0917.708.8783 / 0917.700.7747.

MERZCI BLUMENTRITT BRANCH

1637-1639 Blumentritt Road – Oroquieta Road

Santa Cruz, Manila, Metro Manila 1014

Mobile: 0917.708.8783 / 0917.700.7747

Operating Hours:

Weekdays: 6am – 10pm

Weekend: 6 am – 9pm

About Merzci Pasalubong

MERZCI is the trade name of CM & SONS FOOD PRODUCTS, INC. It is the leading bread and food pasalubong producer in Bacolod City and the island of Negros. It carries a wide array of product lines, namely; BAKESHOP, FAST FOOD, PASALUBONG, and PURIFIED WATER.

The company maintains optimum standards in its manufacturing processes and is constantly updating and improving its product lines. Along with its constant improvements, it strives to deliver customer satisfaction by bringing the highest “Value for Money” to its customers.

As of October 2022, the company is manned by a 2000-strong workforce more or less, with each department effectively working together to produce and maintain quality products for its customers.