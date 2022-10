Walang palakasan! BTS papasok na sa Korean military service

Siguradong mami-miss ng mga Army ang pinakasikat na K-pop boy group na BTS dahil ilang buwan mula ngayon ay nakatakda na silang sumailalim sa military service, sang-ayon sa itinatakda ng batas ng South Korea.

Wala ngang palakasan dito, lahat ay yumuyuko sa batas ng naturang bansa.

Inanunsyo nitong Lunes ng Big Hit Music na tatapusin ng lahat ng miyembro ng BTS ang kanilang duty as Korean citizens, at bubunuin ang full military service.

Sa South Korean law, lahat ng able-bodied men ages 18-28 ay required to complete about 18 months of military service.

Wala ritong ligtas sina RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V at Jungkook.

Kumbaga, wala na silang no choice.

Posibleng sa taong 2025 pa muling makabalik sa music scene ang BTS makalipas ang military service nila.

Narito ang bahagi ng anunsyo mula sa Big Hit Music:

“BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve.

“Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere. BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now.

“Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government.

“Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.

“With the release of their first anthology album earlier this year it opened the path to allow the members to take some time to explore individual projects. As part of the HYBE family, we support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home.

“’Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ is more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there’s much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS.” (Batuts Lopez)