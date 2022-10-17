Russell Westbrook masagwa preseason

MASAGWA ang preseason ni Russell Westbrook, nag-average lang ng 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds at 3.0 assists sa 16.4 minutes per game.

Sa huling laro ng Lakers, ang 133-86 loss sa Sacramento ay off the bench pa si Westbrook. Tumagal lang ng 5 minutes sa laro ang 33-year-old, inabot ng hamstring injury.

Nagising na naman ang bashers ni Westbrook sa social media, pinapaypayan ang palutang na hindi na kailangan ang 2017 MVP sa Los Angeles.

Pero may mga sumasalo sa kanya.

“Keep ya sanity Brodie! You one of the best and it ain’t stamped enough!” – Paul George, Clippers.

“The Internet trying to get him out of LA! Shit crazy smh. One of the best dudes I been around for real. Corny how they do this to a few players around the league.” – Isaiah Thomas.

“Can Russ live y’all already starting and the season haven’t started yet … yall the reason the Lakers dnt win y’all like that negative girlfriend friend putting stuff her head like you can do better girl lol.” – Nick Young. (Vladi Eduarte)