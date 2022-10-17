Pagsuspinde ng barangay, SK eleksyon kinuwestyon sa SC

Kinuwestyon sa Supreme Court (SC) ng beteranong election lawyer Romulo Macalintal ang legalidad ng Republic Act No. 11935 na nag-postpone sa barangay election sa Disyembre at ituloy sa 2023.

Sa 27 pahinang petisyon ni Macalintal iginiit nito na hindi maaaring mag-postpone ng barangay election ang Kongreso o i-extend ang termino ng mga barangay officials at maaari lamang sila na mag-fix ng termino ng mga opisyal ng barangay sa pamamagitan ng isang batas.

“The power to postpone elections is within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) after it has determined that serious causes, as provided under Section 5 of the Omnibus Election Code (OEC), warrant such postponement,” ani Macalintal. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)