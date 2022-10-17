Abigail Breslin bugbog sarado sa ex

Nagsalita na ang former Hollywood child star na si Abigail Breslin na naging biktima siya ng isang abusive relationship at dalawang taon siyang sinasaktan ng kanyang dating karelasyon.

Sa pamamagitan ng kanyang Instagram, kinuwento ng 26-year old actress ang pagiging survivor niya ng domestic violence at sana ay may matutunan ang ibang nasa abusive relationship sa kanyang mga pinagdaanan.

“As a DV survivor I felt compelled to write a little but about my story. I was in a very abusive relationship for close to 2 years. It all started out perfectly, I was so in love.

“I was beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and forced to pretend everything was ok and normal while dealing with intense injuries…injuries most people didn’t even see.

“I felt so unworthy of anyone’s love. I felt ugly and hated. I felt like I deserved less than dirt. I was certain, there must be something wrong with me. That I was a b***h, a problem, stupid, useless, ridiculous, overly sensitive, unreasonable and unlovable.’

“I will forever be indebted to those closest to me for them not only assisting me but, believing me.

“I hope sharing a bit more about my story at least helps some people feel a little bit less alone. If you are in an abusive relationship currently, you can get out of it. I know it seems impossible and terrifying, but you have survived so much and you can survive leaving if you have the right tools and support.”

Nakilala si Breslin dahil sa 2009 film na Little Miss Sunshine kunsaan nakakuha siya ng Oscar nomination as best supporting actress bilang si Olive, ang batang pursigidong sumali sa isang beauty pageant.

Ang iba pang mga naging pelikula ni Breslin ay No Reservations, Nim’s Island, Definitely, Maybe, My Sister’s Keeper, Zombieland The Call, August: Osage County, Maggie, Freak Show, Zombieland: Double Tap, and Stillwater. Nakasama rin siya sa horror-comedy series na Scream Queens. (Ruel Mendoza)