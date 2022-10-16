WebClick Tracer

Sunday, October 16, 2022

NEWS

Sky Cable may dagdag-bayad sa mga subscriber

Nakatakdang magtaas ng singil sa subscription ang Sky Cable sa kanilang mga suki.

Ang taas-singil sa subscription ay nakumpirma sa pamamagitan ng ipinakalat na mensahe ng SkyCable sa kanilang mga subscriber.

Base sa paalala ng Sky Cable ang taas-singil sa subscription ay epektibo sa Nobyembre 15, 2022.

“Hi SKY Kapamilya. Please be advised that the subscription fee of SKYcable additional outlet will be standardized nationwide to P250 per month effective Nov 15, 2022. Your existing additional outlet subscription/s will reflect the new rate effective on the said date. Rest assured that there will be no changes in your viewing. Thank you!”

