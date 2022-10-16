Mall ng Pinoy tycoon sa Madrid wow ang design

Milestone kung ituring ang nakamit ng isang kompanyang nakabase dito sa Pilipinas nang magbukas sila ng isang mall sa Madrid, Spain. Dagdag dito, hinangaan din ang establisimyento dahil sa unique nitong disenyo.

Binuksan ang Torre Caleido Shopping Center sa pangunguna ng Emperador Properties SA, isang real estate firm na nakabase sa Spain sa ilalim ng Emperador Group na pagmamay-ari ng Pinoy Tycoon na si Andrew Tan.

Buong pagmamalaking inanunsyo ng chief executive officer ng Alliance Global Group na si Kevin Tan ang nakamit na tagumpay.

“We are honored to share this new milestone with the entire Filipino nation. As a proudly Filipino company, we will continue to pursue and engage in key projects and developments that will put the Philippines on the global map and bring great pride to our countrymen,” pahayag nito.

Nakatayo ang Torre Caleido sa financial district ng capital city ng Espanya, ang Madrid.

“(Torre Caleido) brings a breath of fresh air to the area with its modern design and architecture, and its plethora of offerings – from top fashion brands, leisure destinations, and roster of restaurants.”

Ayon sa Madrid Tourism website, bida ang kakaibang architectural design nitong tila isang inverted T, “with outdoor space composed of large green areas called Parque Caleido… shopping and restaurant area, wide variety of fashion boutiques and restaurants serving cuisine from all over the world.”

“The construction of this tower is based on ‘blue architecture,’ an architectural approach that combines the wellbeing of people with respect for the environment,” dagdag pa ng nasabing website.

Idinesenyo ng mga architectural studio na Fenwick Iribarren at Serrano- Suñer Arquitectura ang nasabing istruktura, na diumano’y inspired sa monolith na makikita sa pelikulang Space Odyssey ni Stanley Kubrick noong 2001.

Maaari na itong pasyalan ng mga kababayan nating nasa Madrid, Spain. Pagdidiin ni Tan, isa itong makasaysayang tagumpay para sa Pilipinas, tila nagbibigay ng mensahe ng katapangan ng Pinoy sa pagbubuo niito ng negosyo sa ibang bansa. (Chris Jovillanos De Luna)