Estupidong ideya! PNP sablay sa media ‘sugod bahay’ – Jinggoy

Kinastigo ni Sendor Jinggoy Estrada ang ginawang pagbisita ng mga pulis sa bahay ng isang kasapi ng media.

Ayon kay Estrada, kung gusto ng kapulisan na malaman kung may banta ang isang mamamayag, dapat nakipag-ugnayan ang mga ito sa lokal na mga opisyal at media company na kinabibilangan nito.

“The PNP has a lot of explaining to do. If the purpose of “home visits” of their personnel to the journalists’

residence is to ensure that there are no “threats” to their lives, why are they not in their proper uniform?” tanong ni Estrada.

“Why was there no coordination with the local officials and media company/outlet with which the concerned journalist is affiliated? And the most glaring of all, how could they get hold of very personal and sensitive information such as a home address of a journalist?” dagdag pa niya.

Una nang inilahad ni JP Soriano, reporter ng GMA 7, na pinutahan siya sa kanyang bahay ng isang pulis na hindi naka-uniporme para kumustahin ito. Pero para kay Estrada, estupidong hakbang ang ginawa ng PNP hinggil dito.

“I can see the sense in this move of the PNP but its execution is rather contemptible. It’s most stupid idea, I must say,” ani Estrada.

Aniya, kung gusto nilang alamin kung sino ang mga may pagbabanta sa buhay ng mga mamamahayag, dapat unahin nilang puntahan ang organisasyon nito.

“Malinaw na nilabag ng hanay ng PNP ang Data Privacy Act at dapat na managot sila dito,” saad pa niya. (Dindo Matining)