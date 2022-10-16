Bossing Vic, Ice nakakaiyak duet sa concert

Highlight ng ‘Becoming Ice’ concert ni Ice Seguerra ang duet nila ni Bossing Vic Sotto. Marami nga ang naiyak sa duet na `yon, na alam naman natin na mag-ama ang turingan, dahil nagsimula si Ice sa kandungan ni Bossing.

“Pag kumanta ba tayo, kakandungin pa rin kita?” tanong ni Bossing kay Ice, na siyempre ay hindi na, dahil malaki na nga ang singer/direktor.

Nakasanayan nga kasi nila noon, na sa Eat Bulaga, kumakanta sila na kandong-kandong ni Bossing si Ice.

Anyway, kahit ang mismong misis ni Bossing na si Pauleen Luna ay naiyak sa duet ng dalawa.

“This made me cry.

“Growing up, I watched you and Vic be a tandem on screen but what people don’t know is the relationship you have when no one is watching. Sabi mo nga last night, father and son 🤣 As you know, Vic isn’t the most ma PR person in the world (🤪) and that makes you more special cos i see how he values you and treats you like his own. He loves you so much and i am so blessed to witness it.

“Yesterday, he asked me “Paano ba kayo naging close ni Ice?” To be honest, di ko alam kung papano sasagutin. All i could say was “I honestly do not remember, basta ang alam ko, suplado yan but i felt that he liked me and na-appreciate ko ‘yun kaya vinalue ko yung relationship” Aba, alam mo ba naman ang sabi ng tatay mo? “Baka type ka!” Loko.

“Kidding aside, watching you pour out you heart and soul last night, made me realize what a bigger star you are. On stage and off stage. Kung magmahal ka, kahit tao man yan o craft o ano man, you give your all. Kaya we are so blessed to have you in our lives @iceseguerra! Congratulations! Iba ka!!!!” sabi ni Pauleen. (Rb Sermino)