Andrew Nicholson, Dragons sinenglot ang Beermen

Mga laro Miyerkoles:

(PhilSports Arena, Pasig)

3:00 pm – Meralco vs Phoenix

5:45 pm – TNT vs NLEX

PASABOG si Andrew Nicholson upang ibalik sa pamatay na porma ang Bay Area kontra sa walang June Mar Fajardo na San Miguel Beer 113-87 sa 47th Philippine Basketball Association 2022-23 Commissioners’ Cup elims Linggo ng gabi sa Smart Araneta Coliseum sa Quezon City.

Lumagare si Nicholson ng 39 points, tampok ang 15 sa second period, dagdag pa ang 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals at 1 block upang ibigay sa Dragons sa 5-1 win-loss card at kapitan ang segunda, binalya ang Beermen sa 1-2 at magpirmi sa pangsiyam .

“Well, I am just getting to know my role in the team. I just played with them for a couple of games. I give credit to our coach who helps me a lot in the team,” lahad ni Nicholson, na may 10 puntos din sa unang yugto sa pagbawi ng team sa 111-93 olats kontra Barangay Ginebra San Miguel sa nagdaang LInggo.

“We are playing in a continuing process and we had a lot of respect in the tournament,” hirit naman ni Bay Area coach Bryan Goorjian.

Isang tres ni Hayden Joel Blankley ang nagbigay sa Dragons ng dambuhalang 30 puntos na abante sa 1:04 minuto ng third quarter, 86-56, para sa inakamasaklap na kabiguan ng SMB sapul noong 90-124 sa NLEX sa 2020 Philippine Cup elims sa Clark bubble at sa isang komperensiya na may import noong 2019 Governors’ Cup elims 99-125 kontra Meralco.

Hindi nakapaglaro si Fajardo na inoperahan sa lalamunan. (Lito Oredo)