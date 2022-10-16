Amoy pinipig ang hiyas: Angeli Khang ‘binaboy’ ni Jay Manalo

Dalawang pelikula ni Direk Mac Alejandre ang in competition sa Asian Film Festival in Barcelona, Spain ngayong December. Ito ay ang mga pelikulang May-December-January and Silip sa Apoy na parehong sinulat ni National Artist for Film Ricky Lee.

Sey ni Direk Mac: “On the surface level, masaya ako dahil masaya ang mga artista for the festival. Masaya ako dahil masaya ang friends ko. Masaya ako dahil proud na proud ang mother ko at ang family ko sa akin. It makes the people I love and care for happy. Does it change the value of the films? No. May dinadagdag ba siya sa meaning ng films? No.

“The festival is important because the film is given a wider audience. The platform given to the film as an official selection in the festival and it will win awards, may validation of the hard work behind these movies. Is the validation needed? No. Is the validation important? Yes, because it makes everybody feel good and fuels us to do more.”

“Pero may halaga siya sa maraming aspects. Nabibigyan ng chance to spotlight Philippine cinema. Call this my selfish motive. We can make a film that’s sexy, ultra sexy, super sexy and yet, that’s a film that people will notice and remember, like ‘Silip sa Apoy.’ That’s important to me. We should not get attached to labels. Sexy film. Problems with labels, it creates biases that are unfair.”

Higit na 30 years na sa paggawa ng pelikula si Direk Mac at nagpapasalamat siya na kinakaya pa rin niya ang pressure nang paggawa ng pelikula ngayon.

Utang na loob daw niya ang kanyang pagiging filmmaker sa mga Filipino directors na hinangaan niya noong student pa lang siya.

Siyanga pala dapat daw abangan ang susunod niyang sexy drama na Selina’s Gold na bida si Angeli Khang at Jay Manalo.

“Nabuo ang germ ng ‘Selina’s Gold,’ college pa lang ako sa UP. About sexual politics and sex itself ang story. Bakit ba ang mga lalake kapag may pera, makapangyarihan? They get everything they want.

“I pitched ‘Selina’s Gold’ to Vincent del Rosario over 15 years ago. Pareho naming gusto. Nagustuhan din ito ni Boss Vic, although alam namin at that time, hindi pa pwedeng gawin. When Vivamax came last year, naalala ni Boss Vic ang kwento ko.”

Matitindi nga ang mga eksena nina Angeli, Jay sa movie na ito. Sa trailer pa lang, makikita mo na agad kung paano ‘binaboy’ ng karakter ni Jay ang karakter ni Angeli, ha! Nakakaloka ang mga salitang ginamit ni Jay para i-describe ang katawan ni Angeli.

Ibang klase ang deskripsiyon niya na kesyo amoy pinipig daw ang ‘keps’ ni Angeli, ha! (Ruel Mendoza)