Quiboloy ‘knockout’ kay Pacquiao

Ibinasura ng Davao City Prosecutor Office ang kasong libel na isinampa ni Pastor Apollo Quiboloy laban kay dating Senador Emmanuel Pacquiao.

Sa anim na pahinang resolusyon ni Prosecutor Jose Charito Cortez II, ibinasura ang kaso dahil sa kawalan ng matibay na ebidensya.

Nag-ugat ang pagsasampa ng kasong libelo ni Quiboloy kay Pacquiao dahil sa nakakainsulto, mapanirang salita, character assasination umano ni Pacquiao noong Pebrero 14, 2022.

“As much as i would like to participate in every debate and public forum relates to my bid for the presidency,I am compelled to decline the invitation of SMNI,which is owned by Apollo Quiboloy,who according to the US government has molested and abused children. I cannot in good conscience, be part of any activity organized by a man wanted for detestable crimes and who unconscionably used the name of the lord in vain for religious scams,” bahagi umano ng mapanirang pahayag ni Pacquiao kay Quiboloy.

“Patawarin ako ng Panginoon pero hindi po talaga ‘yan totoong Pastor kasi gumagawa siya ng mga fabricated story,”

bahagi pa ng pahayag ni Pacquiao.

Sinabi ni Cortez na nabigo umano si Quiboloy na patunayan na may malisya ang pahayag ni Pacquiao.

“…The pieces of evidence presented barely show proof of actual malice. The complainant’s contention that the various press releases of herein respondent signifies proof of the latter’s malicious intention is not convincing,” nakasaad sa resolusyon may petsang Setyembre 7,2022.

Gayunman, ang motion for inhibition ni Pacquiao na humihiling na huwag hawakan ng Davao City Prosecutor’s Office ay ibinasura dahil sa kawalan ng merito.(Juliet de Loza-Cudia)