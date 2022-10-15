Potter fan nagluksa: Robbie Coltrane pumanaw na

Pumanaw na ang isa sa mga star ng ‘Harry Potter’ film series na si Robbie Coltrane sa edad na 72. Si Coltrane ang gumanap na half-giant sa pelikula na si Rubeus Hagrid.

Lumabas si Coltrane sa walong Harry Potter films simula sa Sorcerer’s Stone noong 2001 hanggang sa Death Hallows -Part 2 in 2011.

Ang famous line ni Hagrid sa best-selling book series ni J.K. Rowling ay “Yer a wizard, Harry”. Si Daniel Radcliffe ang gumanap na Harry Potter at naging close friends sila ni Coltrane sa sampung taon na nagsama sila sa set ng pelikula.

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban. When we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up,” pa-tribute ni Radcliffe kay Coltrane.

The Scottish actor, comedian and writer also appeared in two James Bond films, 1995’s GoldenEye and 1999’s The World Is Not Enough as the Russian mafia man Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky.

Huling paglabas sa TV ni Coltrane ay sa 20th reunion ng Harry Potter cast na Return To Hogwarts on HBO Max noong January 2022.

Si Coltrane ang ikatlong Harry Potter cast na pumanaw na. Una ay si Richard Harris na gumanap bilang si Albus Dumbledore noong 2002. Sumunod si Alan Rickman na gumanap na Severus Snape noong 2016. (Ruel Mendoza)