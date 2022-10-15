Hindi pa tapos ang laban sa COVID – WHO

Tinalakay ng matataas na opisyal ng World Health Organization (WHO) kung dapat na bang ibaba ang CO¬VID-19 mula sa pagiging Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

“We have never been in a better position to end COVID-19 as a global health emergency,” ani WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Sa kasalukuyan, ang COVID ay itinuturing ng WHO bilang Public Health Emergency of International Concern, na siyang pinakamataas na alert level ng naturang virus.

Ngunit sa ngayon, ayon kay Ghebreyesus ay bumababa na ang naitatalang nasawi dahil sa COVID. Bukod dito, malaking bahagi na ng populasyon sa mundo ang naturukan na ng primary doses ng COVID vaccine.

Sa kabila nito, aminado si Ghebreyesus na hindi pa tapos ang laban kontra COVID.

“But our work is not yet finished,” aniya. “It is important that countries maintain and further strengthen their surveillance, testing, and sequencing capacities so that they can quickly identify and trace the virus. At the moment, most countries are not doing this.”

Sinegundahan naman siya ni WHO COVID-19 Technical Lead Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove. Aniya, mahirap pa rin ang laban sa ngayon dahil hindi na kasing tindi ang pagbabantay at ang testing ng mga naitatalang COVID cases.

“Now, countries are certainly in a different stage, as they were in the beginning. The world is in a much better place in dealing with COVID as we go forward but we’re not quite living with this virus, we’re not managing it as well as we possibly could. We need to live with COVID-19 responsibly,” wika ni Kerkhove. (MJD)