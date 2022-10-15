Hagrid ng ‘Harry Potter’ pumanaw na

Pumanaw na ang Scottish actor na si Robbie Coltrane, ang gumanap na Rubeus Hagrid sa “Harry Potter” movie series nitong Oktubre 14. Siya ay 72-anyos.

Kinumpirma ito ng kanyang agent na si Belinda Wright.

Hindi naman sinabi kung ano ang sanhi ng kanyang kamatayan, ngunit matagal na umano itong nakaratay ayon sa kanyang pamilya.

“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client,” ani Wright.

“As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him,” ayon pa kay Wright sa ulat ng E News.

“Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon,” dagdag pa ni Wright.

Lubos na nakilala si Coltrane sa pagganap nito bilang si Rubeus Hagrid, tagapangalaga ni Harry Potter na ginampanan ni Daniel Radcliffe.

Nakasama pa si Coltrane sa “Return to Hogwarts” na para sa 20th anniversary ng classic magical movie series.

“The legacy of the movies is, I suspect, that my children’s generation will show them to their children,” ani Coltrane.

“So you could be watching it in 50 years’ time, easy. I’ll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will, yes.”

Naulila ni Coltrane ang kanyang kapatid na si Annie Rae, mga anak na sina Spencer at Alice at ina nitong si Rhona Gemmell. (Batuts Lopez)